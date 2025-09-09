Craig Bellamy wants Canada World Cup rematch after Jesse Marsch celebrations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Craig Bellamy criticised Jesse Marsch for celebrating victory before the final whistle of their Swansea friendly and wants a rematch at the World Cup next year.

Derek Cornelius’ ferocious 25-yard free-kick four minutes from half-time secured a 1-0 Canada win and condemned Bellamy to only the second defeat of his 12-game reign, and first at home.

But boss Bellamy was unhappy with the way former Leeds boss Marsch behaved in stoppage time with Wales still trying to salvage a draw against the 2026 World Cup co-hosts.

“I still wanted to win, trust me,” Bellamy said after selecting a side showing eight changes from the 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

“Honestly, I’m actually not happy because I really hate losing more than I like winning.

“I see him (Marsch) celebrating at the end. I’m thinking, ‘I hope I see you at the World Cup. I hope I see you again’.

“But I have to also be gracious. Jesse was shaking his coaches’ hands before the final whistle. I have to get used to that.”

Bellamy handed debuts to three players with Cardiff teenager Ronan Kpakio starting at right-back.

Midfielders Joel Colwill and Kai Andrews came off the bench to win their first caps.

“I don’t do excuses,” he said. “I don’t talk about process. I’m in the here and now, I want to win.

“But we had debuts, it was Charlie Crew’s first start, and we had one or two fringe players.

“I needed to see the squad and what they picked up with us. Can they play our way? I very impressed with that.

“But that speed of securing balls and seeing pressure, coming up with the ball, some of our boys have never been exposed to that.”

Wales are in friendly action again next month, away to England at Wembley on October 9, before the big World Cup qualifier at home to Belgium four days later.

Bellamy side’s must win that Cardiff clash to have any hope of topping their World Cup group and avoiding the play-offs in March.

He said: “We need to play top teams because of the speed, the transition, all these moments, the physicality.

“We have to move the ball quicker, we have to make decisions quicker. That’s what I believe top players are able to do and on a consistent basis.”

Having followed up their 3-0 victory in Romania with another win, Marsch said: “Wales did a good job with a mixed line-up of putting some plays together, challenging our pressing.

“Our team never got frustrated. We bent but didn’t break, and it was a really good defensive performance in general to get two clean sheets.”