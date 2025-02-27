Canada coach Jesse Marsch hits out at ‘insulting’ Donald Trump’s ‘51st state’ remark

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jesse Marsch, the American-born head coach of the Canadian men's football team, took aim at President Donald Trump on Wednesday and suggested he back off the "ridiculous rhetoric" of making Canada the 51st US state.

Marsch, speaking during a CONCACAF Nations League media day in Inglewood, California, told reporters he considered Trump's repeated suggestions that Canada would be better off as a US state "unsettling and frankly insulting".

The comments by Marsch, who took over at the helm of the national team last May, come ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals when Canada face Mexico and the United States meet Panama.

The former Leeds United coach called Canada a strong independent nation that was "deep-rooted in decency" and said he was proud to be the team's coach.

"These international tournaments for Canada mean something different now," said Marsch. "And as an American, I'd like to address the 51st state discourse which I find unsettling and frankly insulting.

"Canada's a strong independent nation that's deep-rooted in decency. Really. And it's a place that values high ethics and respect, unlike the polarized, disrespectful and often now hate-fuelled climate that's in the U.S."

"As an American, I'm ashamed of the arrogance and disregard that we've shown one of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies," added Marsch.

"But one thing's for sure, when I look forward to a month from now, I know that this will fuel our team, the mentality we have, the will we have to play for our country, the desire we have to go after this tournament in every way and to show on and off the pitch exactly what Canadian character is."

The Concacaf Nations League tournament continues on 20 March, with Canada’s match taking place at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium before the final at the same venue on 24 March.