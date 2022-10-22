Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Leeds will do ‘whatever it takes’ to beat Fulham, Jesse Marsch claims

The West Yorkshire team are winless in seven matches.

Mark Walker
Saturday 22 October 2022 09:21
Comments
Jesse Marsch is under mounting pressure to halt Leeds’ slide down the table (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jesse Marsch is under mounting pressure to halt Leeds’ slide down the table (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Leeds United’s under-fire boss Jesse Marsch has declared his players will “do whatever it takes” to win Sunday’s home Premier League game against Fulham.

A section of travelling Leeds fans turned on Marsch’s side after Thursday night’s 2-0 defeat at Leicester left them winless in seven matches.

Marsch admitted he was feeling the heat, but remained defiant as Leeds sit above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

He said: “We need to use the pressure in a way to motivate us to be clear. The clarity of what exactly the game will need will be the most important thing.

“I know they’ll be ready to run and fight and do whatever it takes. I know they have that and then it’s just making sure they do it in a way that helps us win the match.”

Recommended

Leeds took seven points from their first three matches, but their promising start to the season has faded and frustration is mounting on the terraces.

A section of travelling fans booed them off the field at the King Power Stadium after they lost their way against a fragile Leicester, who climbed off the foot of the table.

Chants for former head coach Marcelo Bielsa rang out from the away end, but March insisted post-match that he was not angry with his players.

“No no,” he said. “It’s about shaping them to understand that we have to stop the bleeding. What can I say to them after this match? Everyone’s crushed.

“So I have to find a way to keep them strong and to keep them believing in what we’re doing.

“I think the work has been good from every perspective, from my staff, from our physical team. We don’t have a lot of injuries, we have a lot of guys who are ready to go.

“I don’t think individual performances were terrible, I think we just need collectively to still find a way to manage moments and in both boxes take care of what we need to take care of.”

Marsch made several contentious selection decisions at Leicester after his side’s impressive display in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal the previous Sunday.

Junior Firpo made his first appearance of the season at left-back in place of the injured Pascal Struijk and Crysencio Summerville was handed his first Premier League start as Jack Harrison dropped to the bench.

Skipper Liam Cooper was also named among the substitutes, with Diego Llorente recalled to central defence.

Recommended

Marsch added: “From a leadership and football perspective, I’m trying to analyse everything without over-analysing, that’s the key.

“You can get stuck in a circle if you start thinking about every little detail. The vibe and the mood has been good, but now we’ve got to dig deep and do what we can for Sunday.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in