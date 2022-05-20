Jesse Marsch expects to remain at Leeds even if they are relegated

Head coach Jesse Marsch is expecting to continue in the role if Leeds United are relegated from the Premier League on Sunday.

Marsch, tasked with rescuing Leeds’ season when he replaced Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February, takes his side to Brentford on the final day and they must better Burnley’s result against Newcastle in order to stay up.

When asked if he would remain in charge irrespective of which division Leeds are in, the American said: “Yeah, absolutely.

“When we talked about coming, this was about a long-term project and I’m thankful that the club committed to me in that way.

“Now you always know as a manager, when things get tough you never know what the future can hold.

“But I believe the connections we have made and the work, style and ideas of what we think this football life is, really mesh well together.

“The support I’ve had from everyone has been amazing, but right now in this moment I’m not thinking about the long-term project, only about Sunday and preparing for that.”

Leeds slipped back into the bottom three on Thursday night when the point Burnley secured from their 1-1 draw at Aston Villa lifted them above Marsch’s side on goal difference.

Whites fans have speculated over the future of several of the club’s star players throughout Leeds’ troubled second season in the English top flight.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been linked with several top-six clubs, most recently Manchester City, while Raphinha is reportedly keen to seal a dream move to Barcelona.

“I haven’t gone through player by player and through those scenarios for exactly what the consequences could be,” Marsch added.

“But I’m very aware the best chance for us – there’s always changes season to season, always – but the best chance to keep the core of the group together is to stay in the league.

“I’ve really enjoyed the group. I would hate to see some of the guys go because I’ve made a real connection with the players here.

“We’ve really enjoyed our time together and I think there’s big potential of what we could become, so a big part of my personal motivation is to continue relationships I have.”

Marsch is hoping Patrick Bamford can give his side a major lift by making his first appearance since mid-March after recovering from injury.

The striker has made only seven league starts this season due to successive injuries, suffering his latest setback in the win at Wolves when he ruptured a ligament in his foot.

Luke Ayling, who has undergone knee surgery, and Dan James both remain suspended, but Marsch has no new injury concerns.

Stuart Dallas (broken leg), Adam Forshaw (fractured kneecap), Tyler Roberts (hamstring) and Crysencio Summerville (ankle) are long-term absentees.