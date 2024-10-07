Jhon Duran commits future to Aston Villa with new contract

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Jhon Duran has committed his future to Aston Villa by signing a long-term contract with the club.

The 20-year-old striker was heavily linked with a move to West Ham and Chelsea in the summer, but eventually remained at Villa Park and has now agreed new terms through to 2030.

He has forged a key role as Unai Emery’s super sub, striking match-winning goals against West Ham, Leicester and Everton before securing a memorable Champions League victory against Bayern Munich.

That was Duran’s sixth goal of the season as he continues to settle in English football and flourish under Emery’s management.

“He arrived here two years ago and he is young, his potential is huge,” the Aston Villa manager said of Duran after beating Bayern.

“Sometimes he has been impatient and I need to speak to him as a person and connect to him as a person.

“As well as a player to try to let him play, putting him on the field because his talent is there and the capacity to help us.”

Duran arrived in the Premier League from MLS side Chicago Fire in January 2023. He failed to register in his first 12 games for Aston Villa, before scoring eight times in all competitions last season.

open image in gallery Jhon Duran fired Aston Villa to a famous victory over Bayern Munich ( PA Wire )

Already capped 12 times for Colombia, he has been called up to the Nestor Lorenzo’s squad for World Cup qualifying fixtures against Bolivia and Chile this month.