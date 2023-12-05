Ex England midfielder Jill Scott added to National Football Museum Hall of Fame

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Retired England and Manchester City midfielder Jill Scott has become the latest Lioness to be inducted into the National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame.

Scott, 36, hung up her boots last August after making 161 appearances and scoring 27 goals for England, and was part of the Lionesses’ European Championships triumph in 2022.

At club level, she was a Women’s Super League champion with Manchester City in 2016, also winning three FA Cups.

Scott said: “It’s such a massive honour. I was here on opening day with Rachel Brown-Finnis at the museum, so to see how much the museum has grown, and then to get inducted into the Hall of Fame and see how far the women’s game has grown, I feel so fortunate that I’ve had the chance to live this journey in women’s football.

“When I look at some of the names that are in there – Rachel Yankey, Kelly Smith, Karen Carney – they are all fantastic football players, but also fantastic people, so to have my name alongside them is something very special. It’s something I can show the family and hopefully they will be very proud.”

Scott has donated her England cap from an international friendly against the Czech Republic on the November 12 2019 to the museum, where it is now on display.

Off the pitch, Scott, who last month was also inducted into the Women’s Super League Hall of Fame, is known for her love of coffee and runs her own coffee shop, Boxx2Boxx Coffee, in Manchester.

She is also the founder of the Jill Scott Academy, a programme designed to provide opportunities and mentorship for young aspiring footballers, and has been involved in coaching City’s academy players.

We are extremely proud to welcome her to our Hall of Fame and celebrate her legacy Tim Desmond, CEO of the National Football Museum

Tim Desmond, CEO of the National Football Museum, added: “Jill Scott’s induction into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame is a momentous occasion.

“Her career achievements, her profound impression on women’s football, and her remarkable influence on a whole generation of young women make her an exceptional inductee.

“We’ve seen here first-hand at the museum the impact the Lionesses 2022 European victory has had, and Jill was as big a part of that as anyone.

“We had an incredible response from visitors to the Crossing The Line: The Story of Women’s Football exhibition, which encapsuled the spirit and ongoing impact of their 2022 Euro win.

“Jill Scott is more than a footballer; she’s a shining example to young girls on just what can be achieved in football. We are extremely proud to welcome her to our Hall of Fame and celebrate her legacy.”