Jill Scott: It will be impossible to move away from football now I’m retired

The 35-year-old had decided to hang up her boots after helping the Lionesses win the Euro 2022 final.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 25 August 2022 08:53
Jill Scott has decided to hang up her boots, but wants to stay involved in football (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Jill Scott has decided to hang up her boots, but wants to stay involved in football (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Former England midfielder Jill Scott feels it will be impossible for her to move away from football after announcing her retirement.

The 35-year-old revealed on Tuesday she had decided to hang up her boots after helping the Lionesses win the Euro 2022 final with victory over Germany at Wembley.

After beginning her career with hometown club Sunderland before moving to Everton, Scott joined Manchester City in 2013 and has won every domestic honour during her time in the game.

Jill Scott hopes to be able to help coach the next generation of England stars (Nigel French/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scott made her England debut in 2006, going on to earn 161 senior international caps and scoring 27 goals.

The news of Scott’s retirement followed on from Ellen White, the Lionesses’ record scorer, also deciding to end her own playing career earlier this week.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has praised the “incredible” impact of both women and hopes they will “stick with the game” in some capacity.

Scott, who had been without a club since leaving Manchester City at the end of last season, would like to have the opportunity to work with the next generation of future England stars.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to move away from the game. It’s been my whole life since the age of five,” Scott told BBC Breakfast.

“Every weekend I had a football match. I don’t think it’d be possible for me to move away from that.

“I am hoping I can get involved in some coaching with the younger age groups and the younger girls in England – that’s kind of trying to do a shout out for a job there.

“I don’t plan in advance, so that is down to me really.”

Following the announcement of her retirement, Scott has been inundated with tributes – including from the Duke of Cambridge, president of the Football Association.

Scott admits it is going to be strange not being in and around all of her old team-mates.

“They sent me such lovely messages, saying that I’ll be missed – and I think they’re going to miss our little coffees and cups of tea together.

“It just really sank in, but I’m going to miss them so much.

“When you are in a tournament, you are there for like two-and-a-half months.

“Even now I have had a bit more free time and they have gone straight back into training.

“I’m messaging them going: ‘Are you free for a coffee? can I see you?’ because you do really miss them, but obviously they are going to be forever friends for me.”

