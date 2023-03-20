Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Aaron Ramsey has described prospective Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe as “very passionate” in his desire to take his Nice team “all the way to the top”.

Ramsey joined Nice on a free transfer last summer and has helped them into the top seven of Ligue 1 and the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League after a difficult start to the season.

“It’s been quite nice, really enjoyable. there’s worse places in the world to be playing,” new Wales captain Ramsey said at a press conference before opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia.

“The owner is very passionate and very invested into Nice.

“He wants to take Nice all the way to the top.

“It’s a great project to be a part of. It just feels like a family-oriented club.”

British businessman Ratcliffe and his team held substantive talks with United on Friday during a visit to Old Trafford and the Carrington training complex.

Discussions were held on the business and football side and the PA news agency understands the meetings with the club went well.

United’s owners, the Glazer family, announced in November they were conducting a strategic review and a sale was one option being considered.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has also declared his interest in buying United and his delegation visited Manchester on Thursday, with talks said to be positive and constructive during 10 hours at the club.

Elliott Investment Management has also reportedly made it through to the second stage of the process, although the firm is said to be offering funding rather than a takeover.