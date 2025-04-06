Our club matters – Man Utd fans protest against the Glazers after derby draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United supporters staged a sit-in protest against the Glazers following Sunday’s derby draw at Old Trafford.

The 1958 fan group last month organised the biggest anti-ownership since Sir Jim Ratcliffe became co-owner ahead of the Premier League match against Arsenal.

They and breakaway club FC United held a joint protest against the Glazers at last weekend’s match against Stockton Town at Broadhurst Park, with the call for change continuing at Old Trafford after Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Manchester City.

The 1958 organised a sit-in following a league game against Nottingham Forest in August 2023 and a couple of thousand fans heeded their call to stay after the final whistle on Sunday.

“We want Glazers out” echoed around the ground long after the final whistle, providing an inescapable backdrop to post-match pitchside analysis beamed across the world.

The debts accrued by United since the Glazers’ leveraged takeover in 2005 was subject of many of the chants from defiant fans, who held aloft banners in the Stretford End.

Steve Crompton, spokesman of The 1958, said ahead of the demonstration: “We protest against 20 years of Glazer greed and mismanagement of our football club.

“We fight to protect fan culture, which our owners, with each passing season, try to dilute and remove the generational match-going fan. On Sunday, we protest by staying in our seat after full-time.”

This was United’s first home match since season ticket price increases were announced, including large hikes for some senior supporters.

“Football is a big business but fans should be the lifeblood of all clubs,” Crompton added.

“We are not customers viewed on importance of who can spend the most. Our voices matter. Our community matters. Our club matters. Stadium atmosphere and passion matter too.”