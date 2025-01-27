Jim Ratcliffe warned it is ‘worst possible time’ for Man Utd ticket price rise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been told by a fans’ group that now is “the worst possible time” to change ticket prices amid the club’s struggles on the pitch.

Ratcliffe and Ineos, who oversee football matters at the club, have been urged to “be bold” and freeze ticket prices for this season by the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST).

“We strongly believe that now is the worst possible time to implement significant changes,” MUST wrote in an open letter to Ratcliffe.

“With the team struggling on the pitch and fan sentiment already at a low ebb, we all need to pull together to lift the team’s performance, not risk deepening divisions or creating further dissatisfaction.”

In December the club communicated the mid-season decision to raise the prices of remaining home tickets to £66 per match, without concessions for children or pensioners.

Last week, the club wrote to fan groups, highlighting that losses over the last three years were “not sustainable”.

MUST has urged Ratcliffe and Ineos to show restraint, warning significant changes to ticket pricing and policy could lead to “outright rebellion”.

“Sponsors depend on a passionate and engaged fanbase; alienating supporters risks damaging these critical partnerships,” MUST wrote.

They also warned any moves made without proper consultation risked “poisoning the well” around stadium plans.

By freezing prices and avoiding major disruptive policy changes now, you have the opportunity to signal that you value the unique role of fans in Manchester United’s success. MUST letter

The club were boosted over the weekend after the Government gave its backing to plans to regenerate the area around Old Trafford, alongside either a redevelopment of the existing stadium or building a new one.

The MUST letter concluded: “By freezing prices and avoiding major disruptive policy changes now, you have the opportunity to signal that you value the unique role of fans in Manchester United’s success.

“Together, we can build a stronger future for the club. The consequences of ignoring this are significant, but the benefits of getting it right are immeasurable.”