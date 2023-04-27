Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos are "exploring all options" in order to seal purchase of Manchester United –Jim Ratcliffe considers retaining Glazers as Manchester United stakeholders including allowing Avram and Joel Glazer to remain as stakeholders.

While that proposal is sure to enrage supporters and potentially get any prospective new regime off to a difficult start, the Independent has been told it is just one of a few proposals put forward by the billionaire. Qatar's Sheikh Jassim-led bid is meanwhile solely seeking to buy 100% of the club, as a number of investment firms also attempt to purchase minority stakes.

The deadline for these bids is 10pm on Friday evening, with the situation expected to move more quickly from next week. With Qatar expected to offer the highest bid, but not go over the £6bn the Glazers want, involved sources maintain that Ratcliffe is looking at numerous options to offer the most attractive bid over all. That involves offering the two Glazer siblings who want to stay a minority stake, as Ineos take controlling stake.

The fractious process has been influenced by a huge split among the Glazers over whether to sell, with the position of Avram and Joel to stay on. It was this that led many sources to believe the process was heading towards the Glazers selling a minority stake, but it has also influenced an evolution in strategy from Ineos.

Ratcliffe's party have also been insistent to the family that they can do a “cleaner” deal, since any Qatari purchase will bring questions about sportswashing and human rights just at a point when there is increasing pressure on the Premier League to tackle such issues, as well as expected resistance from other clubs.