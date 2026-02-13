Maro Itoje and Pep Guardiola react to Jim Ratcliffe’s comments on immigration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England rugby union captain Maro Itoje has labelled Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments about immigration “ridiculous” and “wrong”.

Manchester United minority owner Ratcliffe this week sparked controversy by claiming the UK had been “colonised” by immigrants, and has since apologised for any offence caused by his remarks.

However, Itoje – who is set to return to the starting XV for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland at Murrayfield – was left less than impressed by the comments, which he said were “so far from the truth”.

Itoje said ahead of the Guinness Six Nations match: “Obviously I don’t condone the language that he used. I think, if I have read correctly, he has apologised for his comments.

“I was born in this country but of Nigerian descent and I think it’s ridiculous to say that Great Britain has been colonised by immigrants, because that is so far from the truth, so, yeah, I think it’s wrong.”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, responded to Ratcliffe’s comments by saying people need to “embrace other cultures” to make a “better society”.

Highlighting the make-up of his own squad, the Catalan said: “How nice it is to have incredible Christian people, other people are completely Muslim and they love each other, they respect each other, they do the work with each other.

“What is the problem? The problem is created for the bosses and the presidents. If you have to rely on them, we are in trouble. Civilisation we have to do ourselves.

“We have to rely on guys to say what we have to do, to fight? We have big, big problems.”

Guardiola feels the wider issue of how countries treat immigrants remains a serious concern around the world.

He said at a press conference: “All around the world the problem that we have in all the countries (is that) we treat immigrants or people who come from other countries as the problem for problems that our countries have and it is a big, big, big, big, big problem.

“The fact that I am a Catalan and you are British – what influence did we have on where we were born? It was mum and dad.

“Everybody wants to have a better life and a perspective to have a better future for themselves, their families and their friends, and sometimes opportunities come in the place where you are born and the place that maybe you go.

“Before it was so difficult to travel, but today in one hour you can be everywhere. Today the colour of the skin or where you were born doesn’t make a difference. We have a lot of work to do about that.

“It doesn’t make me feel that because I am Catalan I am better than you. My education when I was born and travelled in Mexico and Qatar or lived in Italy or England or Germany, that is just the benefit of my personality.

“I met incredibly nice people travelling and that is what it is about, but it doesn’t make me feel better just for the fact I was born in one place or the other one.

“Most people are running away from countries because of problems in their countries, not because they want to leave. As much as we embrace other cultures – truly, truly embrace it – that will be a better society.”

Ratcliffe’s comments in a Sky News interview on Wednesday were heavily criticised by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

The Press Association understands Ratcliffe’s claims will also be examined by the Football Association to see whether they brought the game into disrepute, while on Thursday afternoon Manchester United issued a statement saying the club take pride in being “inclusive and welcoming”.

It read: “Our diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters, reflect the history and heritage of Manchester; a city that anyone can call home.

“Since launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do.

“We remain deeply committed to the principles and spirit of that campaign.”

Ratcliffe had earlier said: “I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth.”