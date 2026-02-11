Sir Jim Ratcliffe claims ‘unpopular’ Man Utd changes are ‘beginning to pay off’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has admitted some of the decisions he has taken at Manchester United made him “very unpopular”, but says they are now paying off.

The 73-year-old made a string of controversial cuts at Old Trafford since acquiring a stake in the club two years ago.

United have also sacked two managers in that period, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim, but under interim boss Michael Carrick they have won four and drawn one to climb back into the Champions League spots.

Ratcliffe, the founder of the Ineos chemicals group, was speaking to Sky News about politicians having to make unpopular calls to “get the big issues sorted out”.

Referring to United, he said: “I’ve seen quite a bit of this at the football club.

“If you do difficult things, which we felt that we had to do at Manchester United… we felt like they were the right things to do. But you do become very unpopular for a while.

“Well, I’ve been very unpopular at Manchester United because we’ve made lots of changes. But for the better, in my view.

“And I think we’re beginning to see some evidence in the football club that that’s beginning to pay off.”

On the pitch, Benjamin Sesko believes his rescue act at West Ham proves United have the stomach for the fight for a Champions League place.

Sesko came on as a 69th-minute substitute at the London Stadium with his side trailing to Tomas Soucek’s goal just after half-time.

But, with 96 minutes on the clock, Bryan Mbeumo swung in a cross and Sesko stuck out a toe to score an amazing volley and snatch a 1-1 draw.

“It was just one of those games that was not going to be that easy because especially they were stepping back, they were really compact, they were trying to go for the counter-attacks,” the Slovenian striker told MUTV.

“It’s just something that we have to learn from. I think everyone wanted it, everyone was trying to win the game, to score, to fight for each other.

“Unfortunately that didn’t happen, but at least we got a draw, which is important in the end.

“I felt amazing because at least I know that, once again, I could help the team by trying to secure at least one point.

“It’s a great feeling for me as well knowing that I can help the team in all kinds of moments. Obviously without my team-mates, I couldn’t do it. So I’m looking forward to more moments like this.

“We are living for each other. We are doing everything to win the games, to secure the Champions League spot because we believe that we have the team for it.

“We have the quality and yeah, we’re going to fight towards it. Unfortunately, the game was like it was. We have to now look forward to the next game and try to win it.”