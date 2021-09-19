SportFootballJimmy Greaves: Tottenham and England legend’s life in picturesGreaves has died at the age of 81, Tottenham have announcedPa Sport StaffSunday 19 September 2021 10:58 Article bookmarkedFind your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this message again✕ Jimmy Greaves in a training session for Tottenham (PA) (PA Archive)Tottenham record goalscorer and former England striker Jimmy Greaves has died aged 81.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his life in pictures.Jimmy Greaves broke into the Chelsea first team as a 17-year-old (PA) (PA Archive)Jimmy Greaves, aged 18, with his bride Irene Barden after their wedding (PA) (PA Archive)Jimmy Greaves, left, on target for Chelsea against Wolves in 1958 (PA) (PA Archive)Jimmy Greaves, third from the left, with the victorious England team after the 1961 Home International Championship (PA) (PA Archive)Jimmy Greaves at London Airport with his wife Irene and PFA chairman Jimmy Hill ahead of his move to AC Milan in the summer of 1961 (PA) (PA Archive)Jimmy Greaves on his Tottenham debut against Blackpool in December 1961 (PA) (PA Archive)Jimmy Greaves scores in the 1962 FA Cup semi-final as Tottenham go on to win the cup (PA) (PA Archive)England’s World Cup squad get set to fly to Chile in 1962 (PA) (PA Archive)Jimmy Greaves meeting Linda the chimpanzee in 1964 (PA) (PA Archive)Jimmy Greaves reads a newspaper at the England team hotel during the 1966 World Cup (PA) (PA Archive)Jimmy Greaves walks out to face France. It would be his last appearance at the tournament (PA) (PA Archive)Jimmy Greaves, right, watched the World Cup final from England’s bench (PA) (PA Archive)Jimmy Greaves, right, and Mike England celebrate winning the 1967 FA Cup with a pint of milk in the dressing room at Wembley (PA) (PA Archive)Jimmy Greaves on target for Tottenham again (PA) (PA Archive)Jimmy Greaves scores his second goal during an impressive debut for West Ham in 1970 (PA) (PA Archive)Jimmy Greaves and co-driver Tony Fall at an event prior to the Wembley to Mexico World Cup Rally (PA) (PA Archive)Jimmy Greaves and Ian St John, stars of TV show Saint & Greavsie (PA) (PA Archive)Jimmy Greaves, right, smiles after collecting his World Cup winners medal (PA) (PA Archive)More aboutPA ReadyJimmy GreavesEnglandJimmy HillWolvesLindaBlackpoolPFAAC MilanWembleyWest HamIan St JohnFranceChile✕Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this articleWant to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.SubscribeAlready subscribed? Log in