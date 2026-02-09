Joan Laporta ‘resigns’ as Barcelona president for bizarre procedural reason

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joan Laporta has resigned as president of Barcelona but for merely a procedural reason, stepping down in order to pursue re-election later this year.

Laporta, who took office in March 2021 after winning 54 percent of the vote, steps down after nearly five years in charge in line with club statutes.

Vice-president Rafa Yuste will act as president for the next three and a half months, with Laporta’s departure coming days after Barcelona officially pulled out of the European Super League.

Lawyer Laporta is aiming to reclaim the role at the ballot box and return to office on 1 July. He is widely viewed as the favourite against long-time rival Victor Font.

Former club executive Xavier Vilajoana and economist Marc Ciria, making his first run in a Barcelona election, have also confirmed their intention to stand as candidates.

Around 100,000 Barcelona members of legal age with at least one year of membership are eligible to vote.

Barcelona confirmed the election will again be held across multiple venues, a decision designed to increase the turnout. Polling stations will be located at the club's facilities, in the three other Catalan provincial capitals of Girona, Tarragona and Lleida, and in Andorra la Vella.

The club said postal voting will not be permitted, despite requests from opposition candidates.

"This was implemented on an exceptional basis in the 2021 elections due to the Covid-19 pandemic," Barcelona said in a statement.

More than 20,000 of the 55,000 members who voted in the 2021 election did so by post.

Laporta's latest spell at the helm has spanned a turbulent and transformative period. It began with Lionel Messi's departure to Paris Saint-Germain and has moved on to a team defending their LaLiga and Copa del Rey titles, while seeking to reassert themselves in Europe after reaching the Champions League semi-finals last year.

The squad now features 18-year-old Lamine Yamal, a product of La Masia whose rise Laporta has watched from the stands.

Off the pitch, Barcelona returned to the Camp Nou in November after two and a half years away for renovations. Capacity remains limited as work continues and is behind schedule, but the move back has fed a renewed sense of optimism around the team led by German coach Hansi Flick, whose attacking style has won over supporters.