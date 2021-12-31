Joao Cancelo: Manchester City defender suffers facial injuries after alleged assault and burglary

Cancelo to be assessed before decision taken on involvement against Arsenal

Mark Critchley
Northern Football Correspondent
Friday 31 December 2021
<p>Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo</p>

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo

(Getty Images)

Manchester City have confirmed that defender Joao Cancelo was the the victim of an alleged burglary and assault at his home on Thursday evening.

Cancelo posted an image to Instagram showing facial injuries, with a deep cut and bruising around his right eye, claiming that four intruders also tried to hurt his family.

The 27-year-old Portugal international said that thetackersay with jewellery but that his family were “OK”. City staff have been in contact with Cancelo and his family, with a police investigation underway.

A decision will be taken on Friday as to whether he will travel with the rest of Pep Guardiola's squad for Saturday's Premier League trip to play Arsenal.

A club statement said: "We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted.

"Joao and his family are being supported by the club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter."

In the Instagram post revealing the alleged attack, Cancelo said: "Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family.

"When you show resistance this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewelry and leave with my face in this state. I don't know how there are people with such meanness.

"The most important thing for me is my family and lucikly they are all OK. And I after so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always."

