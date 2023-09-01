Joao Cancelo exits Man City again as Barcelona strike loan deal

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barcelona have borrowed Joao Cancelo from Manchester City for the season as Pep Guardiola has sent the out-of-favour full-back on loan for the second time in eight months.

The 27-year-old was one of two Portugal internationals Barcelona loaned at the end of the transfer window, with forward Joao Felix arriving from Atletico Madrid for the season.

The Spanish champions will pay Cancelo’s wages for the campaign, though the deal does not include an option to purchase him.

Cancelo spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich after losing his place in Guardiola’s plans as the former Barcelona manager preferred to play central defenders at full-back.

However, while he made 21 appearances for Bayern, they chose not to take up their option to sign him and the former Juventus player was not involved in City’s matchday squads his season, even as Guardiola’s team had defensive injuries.

Guardiola has chosen to use Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and summer signing Josko Gvardiol at left-back instead.

Felix, who said in July that it was his “dream” to play for Barcelona, was allowed to move to Catalonia after extending his contract with Atletico for two more years.

The 23-year-old, who cost Atletico £113m in 2019, spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea, scoring four goals in 20 games, and was allowed to leave again after struggling for Diego Simeone.