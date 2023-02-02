Football rumours: Everton hoping to sign Andre Ayew after botched deadline day

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Andre Ayew is reportedly expected to arrive in England in the next 24 hours to join Everton after receiving a £2.5million “golden handshake” from Qatari side Al Sadd, freeing the former Swansea and West Ham winger to return to the Premier League, the Daily Mail says. However, the paper adds the 33-year-old may not be able to sign with the Toffees after all due to the Goodison Park club failing in their transfer deadline day pursuits.

Staying with Everton, The Times writes the club is now looking at attacking midfielder Icso. The 30-year-old was a star for Real Madrid before becoming a free agent after leaving Sevilla last year.

The Daily Express also covers Everton’s deadline woes, reporting the club tried and failed to sign 14 players in total, leaving new manager Sean Dyche, 51, with the exact same squad to try and power clear of Premier League relegation danger.

And The Times speculates Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, will be among Manchester City’s targets for the summer if defender Joao Cancelo does not return from his loan spell at Bayern Munich. The paper adds that the 28-year-old’s relationship with City boss Pep Guardiola has deteriorated since the World Cup, with Cancelo unhappy about his lack of game time.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jimmy-Jay Morgan: The Sun reports Chelsea are set to add another signing in the 17-year-old English striker who will join from Southampton.

Hakim Ziyech: The Daily Mirror says the 29-year-old winger sent desperate text messages to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly as he tried to complete his proposed loan move to Paris St Germain.