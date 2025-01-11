Chelsea made to battle before easing past Morecambe into FA Cup fourth round

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea were made to wait for the floodgates to open as League Two Morecambe put up dogged resistance before going down 5-0 in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge.

There were periods in the first half when the 87 places separating these sides in the pyramid could easily be forgotten, the team currently 23rd in League Two leaving Enzo Maresca’s Champions League chasers puzzling over how they would pick their way through to round four.

That two of the five goals were blasted in from outside the penalty area by reserve defender Tosin Adarabioyo gave a sense of how short on inspiration Chelsea were for much of this match, though the 27-year-old deserved credit for showing initiative to break the deadlock late in the first half as the crowd grew nervous.

The natural order soon took over. Christopher Nkunku scored to make it 2-0 having earlier missed a penalty, and there were two goals also for Joao Felix in a rare start, but Morecambe departed knowing they had made Chelsea sweat.

They did not give Maresca’s side the first half they had expected. From the moment Filip Jorgensen fumbled a strike from the visitors’ Ben Tollitt after five minutes, an uneasyness settled on Chelsea suggesting their four-match winless run would take some getting out of their system.

They were not without early chances. After Tosin had headed against the post from a corner, defender Yann Songo’o’s ludicrous handball, which would not have looked out of place on the volleyball court, gave Nkunku the chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot.

Goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne, taking advantage of the absence of VAR and striding a clear foot off his goal line, absolved his captain with a save that will live in the memories of Morecambe supporters gathered behind his goal.

Felix drew an outstanding fingertip stop from the buoyant Burgoyne when he drilled low towards the corner from 25 yards, but Chelsea looked short of ideas. When Axel Disasi lumped a pass artlessly out of play after 30 minutes, the first murmurs of frustration could be heard from amongst home fans.

The tension was pricked finally when Callum Jones deflected Tosin’s strike inside the post to send Chelsea in at the break with a degree of feeling that the mission was under control.

Thereafter they had things their own way. Nkunku knocked in the rebound after Burgoyne saved Renato Veiga’s strike, doubling the advantage five minutes after half time.

Tosin stunned Stamford Bridge and seemingly also himself by leathering in from outside the box for the second time in the match, this time from further out and requiring nothing by way of a deflection as it fizzed past Burgoyne.

Perhaps inevitably the defender’s every touch thereafter was greeted with howls of “shoot” from home fans even at one stage when midway inside his own half.

The fourth goal came from a more likely source, Felix doing what supporters have seen too little of since his return to west London and placing the ball low into the corner from 25 yards.

The Portugal international was by now entirely in the mood and showed it by bending in the best goal of the bunch to make it 5-0.