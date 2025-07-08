Pundits praise Joao Pedro as Brazil forward’s brace seals place in Club World Cup final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joao Pedro made a “dream first start” for Chelsea as his brace sealed a 2-0 win over Fluminense and booked a place in the Club World Cup final.

The 23-year-old forward curled in a fine effort within the opening 20 minutes to give Chelsea the lead before finishing the game as a contest by ending a counter-attack with an accomplished finish in the 56th minute.

The former Brighton man deservedly won the “Superior Player of the Match” award for his overall performance, and pundits were quick to praise the Brazilian after his first start for his new club.

Speaking on DAZN, Gareth Bale praised Pedro’s “link-up play” as well as “the passing and the vision” on show.

“Even just coming into a new team and trying to understand your teammates is very difficult. It was a great all-round performance and he thoroughly deserved the player of the match,” said Bale.

“He has made the next step up to a team that are playing Champions League and challenging for trophies. He is on the right trajectory and I think if he keeps his feet on the ground and keeps working hard - you can see the ability he has so hopefully he can keep ticking on.”

Former Newcastle striker Callum Wilson was also full of praise for the Chelsea forward, saying that he has managed to “hit the ground running straight away”.

“Now he will have even more confidence because he's scored not one but two goals,” said Wilson.

“I preferred the first goal because he's dropped outside the area and has no other thought in his mind other than taking it on. It was a fantastic finish and what a signing he could turn out to be.”

Pedro called the game a “dream first start”, adding that he’s “happy to score my first goals”.

Joao Pedro fired Chelsea into the final (Pamela Smith/AP) ( AP )

“I don’t think it could’ve been better, two goals, now we need to think about the final. I’m very happy,” he said.

“Today, because I started , I had more time to do my stuff. The team played well, that’s important.

“I think it [the final] could be my first title, so I think it’ll be a very important, very special game. I came a week ago and now I’m going to play a final!”

Chelsea will now face either Real Madrid or PSG in the Club World Cup final, which takes place on Sunday, 13 July at the MetLife Stadium.