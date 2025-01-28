Liverpool defender Joe Gomez returns to training after hamstring injury
Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota have yet to rejoin the squad.
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has returned to training to give head coach Arne Slot a boost.
However, midfielder Curtis Jones, who missed Saturday’s win over Ipswich with a groin problem, and striker Diogo Jota, who has been out for a fortnight with a muscle injury, have yet to rejoin the squad.
The 27-year-old Gomez has missed seven matches since sustaining a hamstring injury at West Ham on December 29.
But the centre-back was with the main group for an open training session before the squad flew to the Netherlands for their final Champions League group match against PSV Eindhoven.
In his absence Slot has had to rotate the 21-year-old Jarell Quansah with Ibrahima Konate, who has been playing with pain after coming back from a knee injury, in the back four alongside virtual ever-present Virgil van Dijk.
Gomez’s return may see him included in the travelling party for PSV, although he is realistically only likely to get a place on the bench.
Liverpool, who have won all seven of their Champions League matches, need a point to secure top spot in the table but, with a tricky test at high-flying Bournemouth on Saturday, Slot is likely to rest a number of first-choice players in Eindhoven.