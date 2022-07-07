Joe Gomez signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

Joe Gomez has signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool to extend his stay at Anfield into 12 seasons.

The England international, who had two years remaining on his previous deal, has put an end to speculation about his future while Liverpool have shown their faith in him by tying him down until 2027.

Both Liverpool and Gomez believe his peak lies ahead of him and the centre-back said it was a simple decision to stay.

He explained: “It’s obviously a special moment for me and my family. Another one that you dream of as a kid and one I don’t take for granted.

“It is an unbelievable place to be; in my eyes, probably one of the best - if not the best - clubs in the world at the minute. The opportunity to extend my stay here was an easy decision to make, really.

“I have been here quite a while now, but in the grand scheme of things I still feel young and the best years are ahead of me. I have got more to learn and the time to do that. I think I have the platform here to do it with the manager and the coaching staff around me and my teammates, to make sure the best years are ahead.”

Gomez has had a difficult couple of years, with his campaign in 2020-21 being curtailed by injury and he became fourth-choice central defender, behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate, on his return. He only made four Premier League starts last season, mainly at right-back, but Liverpool believe he has a large part to play in their future.

Jurgen Klopp has remained a fan and has often praised Gomez while the former Charlton player is regarded at Anfield as a model professional and one of the best English centre-backs and that status is reflected in his new contract.

Injuries have limited him to 142 games in seven years at Anfield but he peaked in partnership with Van Dijk in Liverpool’s Premier League-winning campaign in 2019-20, when he made 43 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool prefer to have their key players committed to long-term deals and should have continuity in the centre of defence, with Van Dijk’s deal running until 2025 and Konate’s until 2026.