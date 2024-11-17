Joe Rodon ready for landmark Wales cap after starring in bruising Turkey clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Joe Rodon will win his 50th Wales cap on Tuesday after being battered, bruised and cut during the Nations League draw with Turkey.

Rodon produced a player-of-the-match performance to shut out the Euro 2024 quarter-finalists in a bruising 0-0 stalemate in Kayseri.

The Leeds defender was left to nurse a couple of cuts above his eyes after colliding with team-mate Mark Harris, playing on with a headband after requiring treatment for several minutes.

“I’m quite used to them,” Rodon commented rather matter-of-factly on his head wounds after a contest that saw Turkey forward Kerem Akturkoglu send his contentious 89th-minute penalty on to a post and wide.

“It’s every other week in the Championship. The main thing is we’re both OK and that’s all that matters. Hopefully it will heal up quickly.

“Of course they had to do the protocols and the precautions because head injuries can be dangerous. But never was I coming off.

“I’m quite used to it and I was fine. I was delighted I could carry on.”

Harris came off worse in the horrible collision and was left with a nasty shiner close to his right eye.

The Oxford striker continued until the interval before making way and while his participation for Tuesday’s final Nations League group game against Iceland could be in jeopardy, there is no such doubt over Rodon.

That means he will reach the half-century of caps, just over five years after making his debut against Azerbaijan in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

“Time flies when you’re having fun,” said Rodon, 27. “I just want to keep playing games and enjoying my football as I’m loving every minute of it.

“I’ll cross that bridge (50th cap) when it comes but it’s a dream and an honour to play for my country.

“All the boys in that dressing room dream of playing for the whole nation.”

Rodon was a key player for Wales, even when he struggled to get game-time at former club Tottenham or on loan at Rennes in France.

Asked if Wales had kept him going during low points of his career, he said: “That’s absolutely right. To come away with a group of lads like this and the staff, everyone there, is unbelievable.

“That’s what really kept me going in those tough moments.”

Wales – who survived after Neco Williams was adjudged to have felled Yunus Akgun despite appearing to have got a touch on the ball – will book at least a Nations League play-off place in March by avoiding defeat against Iceland in Cardiff.

Victory would secure top spot and promotion to League A should Turkey lose in Montenegro.

But Wales would be plunged into a relegation play-off against a League C runner-up should they lose to Iceland.

Rodon said: “Everyone put in a massive shift against Turkey and I’m very proud of the boys.

“We know Iceland will offer a different challenge and a very difficult game.

“We’ll prepare like we always do and put on a performance for the whole nation.”