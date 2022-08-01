Jump to content
Tottenham’s Joe Rodon joins Rennes on season-long loan

The Welsh defender will hope to get more playing time ahead of the World Cup.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 01 August 2022 18:41
Joe Rodon has joined Rennes on a season-long loan with an option to make the move permanent (Michael Regan/PA)
Joe Rodon has joined Rennes on a season-long loan with an option to make the move permanent (Michael Regan/PA)
(PA Archive)

Joe Rodon has left Tottenham for Rennes on loan for the 2022-23 season, with an option to join the Ligue 1 side on a permanent basis.

The 24-year-old defender made nine appearances in all competitions for Spurs last campaign, and will look to earn more playing time with the French outfit ahead of Wales’ historic World Cup appearance – their first since 1958.

The Swansea native was a critical cog in Wales’ qualifying campaign and has earned 27 caps for his national side, who sealed their tickets to Qatar with a play-off victory over Ukraine in June.

Rodon has appeared 24 times for Spurs since joining from Swansea in October 2020 and will be familiar with his new club having played against them in the Europa Conference League last September.

