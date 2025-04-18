Rochdale cult hero Joe Thompson dies aged 36 after third cancer diagnosis
Thompson came through the ranks at Manchester United before earning icon status at Rochdale
Former Rochdale player and club cult hero Joe Thompson has died aged 36, a year after being diagnosed with cancer for the third time.
Thompson, a former Manchester United youth product, retired from football in 2019 after his third spell with the Dale, having played over 200 games for the club.
He was dealt two separate cancer diagnoses during his professional career but beat the disease twice before heroically returning to football on both occasions.
"Rochdale Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of Joe Thompson,” his former club said in a statement.
"Joe, who had been bravely battling cancer for a third time, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, with his family by his side.
"Known by those close to Rochdale as 'Joey T', he made over 200 appearances for his local team, representing the badge with pride."
Thompson was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013 while playing for Tranmere, who he joined after six years at Spotland.
He later signed for Bury and spent time on loan at Southport and Wrexham as he tried to build his match fitness following treatment.
He returned to Rochdale from Carlisle in 2016 but the disease soon returned, requiring extensive treatment.
In June 2017, Thompson announced he was cancer-free and less than a year later scored the goal that kept Rochdale in League One, writing himself into club folklore as Keith Hill’s side beat Charlton on the final day of the season.
However, he announced his retirement two years later, saying at the time his body had been pushed "to the limit" by his two fights against Hodgkin lymphoma.
Last year, has was diagnosed with cancer for a third time, with stage four lymphoma which had spread to his lungs.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments