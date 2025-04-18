Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Rochdale player and club cult hero Joe Thompson has died aged 36, a year after being diagnosed with cancer for the third time.

Thompson, a former Manchester United youth product, retired from football in 2019 after his third spell with the Dale, having played over 200 games for the club.

He was dealt two separate cancer diagnoses during his professional career but beat the disease twice before heroically returning to football on both occasions.

"Rochdale Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of Joe Thompson,” his former club said in a statement.

"Joe, who had been bravely battling cancer for a third time, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, with his family by his side.

"Known by those close to Rochdale as 'Joey T', he made over 200 appearances for his local team, representing the badge with pride."

Thompson was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013 while playing for Tranmere, who he joined after six years at Spotland.

He later signed for Bury and spent time on loan at Southport and Wrexham as he tried to build his match fitness following treatment.

He returned to Rochdale from Carlisle in 2016 but the disease soon returned, requiring extensive treatment.

In June 2017, Thompson announced he was cancer-free and less than a year later scored the goal that kept Rochdale in League One, writing himself into club folklore as Keith Hill’s side beat Charlton on the final day of the season.

However, he announced his retirement two years later, saying at the time his body had been pushed "to the limit" by his two fights against Hodgkin lymphoma.

Last year, has was diagnosed with cancer for a third time, with stage four lymphoma which had spread to his lungs.