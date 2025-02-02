Newcastle condemn ‘appalling racist abuse’ aimed at Joe Willock on social media

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle have notified police after midfielder Joe Willock found himself the target of an “appalling” racist online attack on Saturday evening.

The 25-year-old revealed he was abused on Instagram in the wake of a disappointing 2-1 Premier League defeat by Fulham at St James’ Park, the Magpies’ second in succession following Bournemouth’s 4-1 victory on Tyneside two weeks earlier.

A club statement released on Sunday morning read: “Newcastle United strongly condemns the appalling racist abuse received by Joe Willock on Instagram on Saturday evening. There is no room for racism anywhere.

“Joe has been given the club’s full support and we will continue to do all we can to ensure the welfare of our players, staff and supporters.

“The club has reported the abuse to Meta – the owners of Instagram, and urges all social media companies to do more to eradicate this behaviour from their platforms.

“The club has also reported the abuse to the police, and will support the strongest possible action against those responsible.”

The PA news agency has contacted Northumbria Police and Meta for comment.

Willock’s team-mate Alexander Isak posted on X on Sunday morning: “We win together, we lose together! Always with you brother @Joewillock. There’s no room for racism.”

The midfielder had come off the bench as a 64th-minute replacement for the injured Joelinton as his side looked to rebuild following Raul Jimenez’s equaliser, which had cancelled out Jacob Murphy’s first-half opener.

Willock might have restored his side’s lead but missed his kick as he attempted to convert Isak’s cross and Rodrigo Muniz completed a miserable afternoon for the Magpies when he stabbed home fellow substitute Andreas Pereira’s free-kick to win it for the visitors eight minutes from time.

As preparation for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg clash with Arsenal, into which Newcastle will take a 2-0 lead, it could hardly have been more frustrating for head coach Eddie Howe, who saw his side struggle to exercise any real control for long periods.

Once again, his substitutions largely failed to make an impact, bringing into ever sharper focus the club’s lack of significant transfer activity in the last three windows with profitability and sustainability rules leaving the club hamstrung in the market.

Indeed, his resources could yet be reduced further – Juventus’ pursuit of Lloyd Kelly is ongoing and Miguel Almiron has already left Tyneside.

However, Howe said: “I don’t think it’s right of me to use today as a statement about that. Ideally, we would have recruited in the previous windows, as I’ve said many times before. But it hasn’t happened.

“I love the squad still and we’ve got to find a way to make this squad win consistently. We’ve done that in this recent run, but these last two home games have been hugely disappointing.”

Howe could welcome striker Callum Wilson back to the squad for the first time since early December following his recovery from a hamstring injury, but has a doubt over Joelinton, who limped off on Saturday with a knee problem.

Meanwhile, Fulham boss Marco Silva left delighted with the impact of his strikers Jimenez and Muniz.

He said: “Raul was great during the minutes he played. There was a big fight from him and of course after came Rodrigo who also fought really hard. It’s a great day from him, to score the goal.

“We’re probably one of the best teams in this league for subs making an impact with goals. It means that for us, it’s not just about the XI, it’s about the whole squad.”