Manchester United reveal make-up of club’s new Fans’ Advisory Board

Seven supporter representatives have been appointed and Joel Glazer is set to attend the first meeting in January.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 01 December 2021 20:11
Seven fan representatives have been appointed to Manchester United’s new Fans’ Advisory Board (Alex Pantling/PA)
Manchester United have announced the make-up of their newly launched Fans’ Advisory Board.

The club’s co-chairman Joel Glazer discussed its creation in June in what was his first fan forum in 15 years. His participation came after the angry reaction of fans to the much-maligned Super League and protests that postponed a Premier League game between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The newly-formed board consists of seven representatives, who will each sit for two full seasons, from a range of backgrounds who have been appointed on a voluntary basis.

Christopher Saad, an experienced barrister and life-long United fan, and Richard Arnold, the club’s group managing director, will co-chair the board.

The board will meet four times a year with five senior club leaders who have also become permanent members, and Glazer is set to attend the first meeting next month.

A statement from United said: “The Fans’ Advisory Board is designed to create a channel for in-depth board-level consultation, with a focus on long-term strategic issues, including stadium development.

“It will operate in parallel with the Fans’ Forum, which will continue to focus on operational issues affecting fans.”

United’s chief operating officer Collette Roche added: “The launch of the Fans’ Advisory Board is an historic step to ensure that the supporters’ perspective is always heard and understood right up to the highest levels of the club.

“This will improve decision-making and reduce the risk of conflict with fans on the most important issues.

“We agree with the independent Fan-Led Review of Football Governance that fans must have a strong voice in the running of the game, and we believe that our Fans’ Advisory Board and proposed Fans’ Share Scheme are consistent with that important goal.

“We are delighted to have attracted such a high calibre of individuals to the board, all with a strong passion for United combined with the skills to advocate on behalf of fans.

“I am looking forward to working with Chris (Saad) and the other representatives to get the board up and running and establish a key role for it at the heart of the club.”

