Joelinton: Newcastle have moved on from Alexander Isak transfer saga

Joelinton has insisted Alexander Isak’s departure will not derail Newcastle’s season.

The saga surrounding the 26-year-old Sweden international’s big-money move to Liverpool rumbled on for much of the summer before eventually coming to a head on deadline day.

If Isak’s exit left a sour taste for a club which had developed his potential to the extent that they doubled their money on him inside three years, it also created a huge gap in Eddie Howe’s team.

However, Brazil midfielder Joelinton will not linger on the disappointment of losing a man who had played such a key role in the club’s recent rise as he plots a path to further success.

He said: “We are professional. We came back to the club to do our best.

“We had a good pre-season. We know the noise around, but we are professional. We kept the focus and do what we have to do on the pitch, and everyone has done well.

“We wish Alex the best. He did well for the club and now he’s gone and we have to focus on the players that are here in the squad and keep going.”

The Isak transfer boosted the Magpies’ coffers to the tune of £130million, much of which has since been invested in record £69m signing Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, who cost a further £55m.

Woltemade’s lack of Premier League experience and Wissa’s knee injury means Howe’s new-look frontline remains a work in progress, but Joelinton, who scored twice in Wednesday night’s 4-1 victory over League One Bradford in the Carabao Cup, is confident they will click sooner rather than later.

He said: “They are both great players with a lot of quality and are going to add a lot to the squad.

“Nick is doing well so far. Wiss is unlucky to pick up the injury, but we hope he’s going to recover quickly.

“We believe in ourselves and know we can play against anyone.

“When he starts to play, we will try to help him and hope he settles quickly and scores a lot of goals for us.”

A testing start to the new campaign will continue on Sunday when title hopefuls Arsenal visit intent on revenge for three successive defeats at St James’ Park and three out of four home and away at Newcastle’s hands last season.

Two of those came in the Carabao Cup semi-final, the Magpies winning 2-0 in both legs on their way to a first major domestic trophy in 70 years.

Asked if Howe’s men now treated the Gunners as equals, Joelinton said: “That’s the way we feel against everybody. Every time we step on the pitch, we try to represent Newcastle in the best way possible against any team.

“We believe in ourselves and know we can play against anyone, and that’s what we try every game.”