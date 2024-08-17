Joelinton goal hands 10-man Newcastle victory as Southampton learn top-flight lesson

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Joelinton fired 10-man Newcastle to an opening day Premier League victory over promoted Southampton on an eventful afternoon at St James’ Park.

The Brazilian’s 45th-minute strike secured a 1-0 win for the Magpies, who played with a numerical disadvantage for more than an hour after Fabian Schar was sent off after thrusting his head at Saints debutant Ben Brereton Diaz.

Russell Martin’s visitors, who were the better team even before the Switzerland defender’s dismissal, left Tyneside having learned a harsh lesson about life in the top flight as they failed to make the most of a gilt-edged chance to launch their campaign in style.

The home side, who looked rusty as an attacking force, defended manfully, but know they will have to be significantly better if they are to prosper in the months ahead, and their need for defensive reinforcements – Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi remains frustratingly beyond their grasp – has become more pressing with Schar’s impending suspension.

Newcastle’s Fabian Schar heads down the tunnel (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

Southampton eased their way into the game with Joe Aribo and Brereton Diaz figuring prominently, and they had a 10th-minute Jack Stephens strike ruled out for offside.

The Magpies’ high press was forcing the Saints to be brave in possession and they dealt with it impressively in the early stages, and Lewis Hall needed to make a timely interception to prevent Brereton Diaz’s 18th-minute cross from doing any damage after he and Aribo had broken at pace.

Former Newcastle striker Adam Armstrong whipped a shot from distance over Nick Pope’s crossbar with the visitors enjoying the better of the game as the Magpies misfired.

But the match exploded into controversy with 28 minutes gone when Brereton Diaz barged into Schar before the pair went head-to-head and the striker fell to the ground, prompting referee Craig Pawson to show the defender a red card and his adversary a yellow.

Newcastle, who had replaced wide-man Jacob Murphy with defender Emil Krafth in the aftermath of Schar’s untimely departure, found themselves under intense pressure as the half wore on, and Brereton Diaz, who was being booed at every touch, sparked cheers from the home faithful when he headed Yukinari Sugawara’s 41st-minute cross wastefully off target.

But it was the Magpies who took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy’s pass was picked off by Alexander Isak, who crossed for Joelinton to control and fire home left-footed.

The visitors might have been level twice within the first seven minutes of the second half, Hall clearing Armstrong’s effort off the line before Brereton Diaz was unable to convert the rebound and Pope clawing away a second Armstrong effort.

Newcastle dropped deep as they tried to protect their lead and hit Southampton on the counter, although they were more successful with the former ploy in the face of insistent pressure.

Armstrong saw a 78th-minute shot deflected wide and Carlos Alcaraz headed tamely at Pope with three minutes remaining, and when fellow substitute Cameron Archer blasted high over in the final minute of normal time, the cause and the game were lost.