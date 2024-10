Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Former Netherlands midfielder Johan Neeskens, considered one of the best midfielders of his generation, has died at the age of 73, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed on Monday.

Neeskens fell ill while working with the KNVB’s WorldCoaches project, for which he was an ambassador, in Algeria. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“The world not only says goodbye to a gifted sportsman but above all, to a compassionate, driven and wonderful person,” the KNVB said.

Neeskens was part of the Dutch sides that lost the 1974 and 1978 World Cup finals – Neeskens scored an early penalty in the former – and in 2004 was named one of the 125 Greatest Living Footballers by Fifa. He won 49 caps for his country.

A former box-to-box midfielder who was renowned for his stamina, grit and skill, Neeskens spent the majority of his playing career at Ajax Amsterdam, where he won the European Cup three seasons in a row between 1971-73, and at Barcelona, at both clubs alongside compatriot Johan Cruyff.

open image in gallery Neeskens scores a penalty against West Germany in the 1974 World Cup final ( AFP via Getty Images )

After retirement he was an assistant coach for the Dutch national team at the 1998 World Cup as they finished fourth, and later worked under Frank Rijkaard at Barcelona.

He also had a spell as head coach at South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, which was his final role in professional football and ended in 2012.