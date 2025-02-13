Derby name John Eustace as new head coach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Derby have announced the appointment of John Eustace as their new head coach.

Blackburn, fifth in the Sky Bet Championship, made it clear they wanted to keep Eustace as manager – at least until the end of the season.

However, he has chosen to take over the relegation-threatened Rams, who lie 21st in the table.

Derby sacked Paul Warne last week and swiftly moved for Eustace, who enjoyed two stints at Pride Park during his playing career.

Rams owner David Clowes said: “I’m excited to welcome John back to Derby County. Fans will remember him for his craft, commitment and intelligence. He was a real leader.

“I’ve followed his managerial career with interest, and it’s clear he has the qualities we need to maintain our progress.

“He helped both Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City avoid relegation, before taking Birmingham to sixth place prior to his departure. He has repeated that achievement at Blackburn Rovers, leaving behind a team in the play-off places.

“I am thrilled that he shares our belief in the potential of Derby County and that he wants to play a leading role in our plans.

“When we bought the club, I was moved by the passion, solidarity and shared belief that bonded all of us who cared about Derby County. From the players, to the staff and to every single fan, we shared a determination to save the club and drive it forward.

“It’s the same bond we need now as we get behind John and the players for these final 14 games. That bond was clear at Norwich last Saturday, a team fighting and refusing to be beaten, urged on by our magnificent support.

“This is now a season within a season and it’s time for that passion, solidarity and shared belief again, to show what the Rams mean to us all.”

In a statement, Blackburn said: “While we are disappointed by his decision to leave at this crucial stage of the season, we fully understand that the opportunity to move closer to his family and return to a former club played a significant role in his choice.

“The club had hoped that John would see out the season and continue the fantastic work he has done, particularly after strengthening the squad in January and guiding us into a strong position in the league.

“However, with 14 games remaining and a real chance to push for a play-off place, the focus remains on achieving our ambitions.

“We remain in a good place in the league and the togetherness of the players, staff and supporters can all play a huge role in making it a successful end to the season.”

Eustace’s assistants Matt Gardiner and Keith Downing have also departed, leaving David Lowe in temporary charge at Ewood Park.