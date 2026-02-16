Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur interim boss Igor Tudor has moved swiftly to reshape his backroom staff, bringing in three new coaches following the dismissal of Justin Cochrane and John Heitinga.

The changes come in the wake of Thomas Frank’s sacking last week.

Heitinga only arrived at the club on 15 January, but has now been shown the exit door.

He was previously part of Arne Slot’s coaching staff at Liverpool last season when the Reds stormed to the Premier League title, but left Anfield last summer to pursue a job in management.

Heitinga was named Ajax boss before the start of the season but lasted just 15 games in charge as he was sacked in November after a poor run of form.

Frank’s seven-month tenure at the club concluded last Wednesday, a day after a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United left Spurs languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, just five points clear of the relegation zone.

open image in gallery John Heitinga has left Tottenham after one month ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

Press Association understands that Cochrane, Heitinga, and Chris Haslam have all now departed the North London club.

Tudor is set to introduce Ivan Javorcic as his assistant coach, Riccardo Raganacci as physical coach, and Tomislav Rogic as goalkeeper coach.

Cochrane and Haslam had joined Spurs last summer, having previously worked with Frank at Brentford.

Cochrane, who began his coaching career at Tottenham and was instrumental in bringing Frank to the club, had been billed as making a special return.

Both he and Haslam have now followed Frank out of the exit door. Heitinga’s spell at Spurs was particularly brief, lasting only a month after he was hired by Frank on 15 January, following Matt Wells’ departure for Colorado Rapids.

Tudor’s new coaching team – Javorcic, Raganacci, and Rogic – are familiar faces to the Croatian, having worked alongside him in his previous role at Juventus. Their official start at Tottenham is contingent on securing work permits.