Aston Villa captain John McGinn signs new long-term deal

The midfielder’s new deal keeps him at the club until 2027.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 23 June 2023 09:44
John McGinn has signed a new deal with Aston Villa (Jacob King/PA)

(PA Wire)

Aston Villa have announced captain John McGinn has signed a new long-term contract.



McGinn moved to Villa Park from Hibernian in 2018 and helped them earn promotion to the Premier League in 2019 with a goal in the Championship play-off final against Derby.

The 28-year-old was named club captain last summer and was a key part of the Villa set-up last season, making 34 Premier League appearances.

He helped the club secure European football for the first time since 2010 after a stunning turnaround under manager Unai Emery saw Villa finish seventh in the league.

McGinn also represents Scotland on the international stage, earning 56 caps for his country, and he recently featured in their Euro 2024 qualifying wins against Georgia and Norway.

