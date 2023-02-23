Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes from the footballing world have poured in following the death of legendary football commentator, John Motson.

Motson worked on the BBC’s flagship Match of the Day programme since 1971 and covered more than 2,000 televised games, including 29 FA Cup finals and 10 World Cups.

After starting as a newspaper reporter in Barnet and at the Sheffield Morning Telegraph, Motson joined the BBC in 1968 as a sports presenter on Radio 2.

His long career also took in two Olympic Games and Wimbledon’s memorable 1988 FA Cup final triumph against Liverpool at Wembley as the Crazy Gang beat the Culture Club.

Awarded the OBE in 2001 for services to broadcasting, Motson hung up his microphone for the BBC at the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

Gary Lineker, who presented Match of the Day for Motson’s final match, said: “Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died. A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He’ll be very much missed. RIP Motty.”

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Tweeted: “RIP John Motson. An absolute Legend of the game. So many of us grew up listening to this man describe the action & goals on MOTD & cup finals. Sad loss.”

BBC commentator Guy Mowbray who hailed “Motty” as the “the voice of television football” also posted a short message on Twitter, saying: “In shock. Thank you JM.”

ITV’s famous football commentator Clive Tyldesley also tweeted: “As a teenager I just wanted to be John Motson. Nobody else. Terribly sad.”

Fellow commentator Ian Darke also added his tributes on Twitter. He said: “Very sad to hear of the passing of John Motson. Probably the most famous football commentator of them all. Meticulously researched and retaining boyish enthusiasm and love of the game over half a century of the biggest games , he set the gold standard.”

Comedian David Baddiel also shared his thoughts. He said: “John Motson. Oy. Feels impossible: a voice that, at one time, *was* football. RIP.”

BT Sport commentator Darren Fletcher posted: “This is such sad news - an iconic commentator with his own distinctive and brilliant style. The soundtrack to my youth watching football #RIPMotty.”

Ex-Blackburn forward and pundit Chris Sutton wrote on Twitter: “Really sad news to hear of the passing of John Motson. He was a legendary figure in the commentary box and will be sorely missed. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

The Football Supporters Association also released a statement. It read: “ Very sad news about legendary commentator John Motson who has died aged 77 today. John was awarded a lifetime achievement award by supporters at our awards ceremony back in 2017 - John was a gent that night and it was a pleasure to have him along. RIP Motty.”

Former West Ham striker and pundit Tony Cottee shared his memories. He said: “Really sad to see that John Motson has passed away. John loved his stats and did my famous scrapbook interview with me in 1985. A lovely man and an icon to the sport, RIP John.”