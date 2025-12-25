Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Nottingham Forest and Scotland winger John Robertson has died at the age of 72, the Premier League club have announced.

Once described by manager Brian Clough as “a Picasso of our game”, Robertson became a cult hero at Forest.

He started and ended his career at the City Ground either side of a spell at local rivals Derby, and is fondly remembered for being an integral part in the club’s European Cup victories in 1979 and 1980.

Robertson provided the cross for Trevor Francis to head home the only goal against Swedish outfit Malmo in Munich as Clough’s side lifted the European Cup for the first time.

His 2012 biography Supertramp detailed how Clough described him as a "scruffy, unfit, uninterested waste of time,” but then he became "one of the finest deliverers of a football I have ever seen, as fine as the Brazilians or the Italians”.

Twelve months after the triumph in Munich, Robertson struck in a 1-0 victory as Forest successfully defended their European crown against Hamburg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

He won 28 caps for Scotland during his five-year international career, which included playing at the 1982 World Cup.

A statement from Forest read: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Nottingham Forest legend and dear friend, John Robertson.

“A true great of our club and a double European Cup winner, John’s unrivalled talent, humility and unwavering devotion to Nottingham Forest will never ever be forgotten.

“Our thoughts are with John’s family, friends and all who loved him.

“Rest in Peace, Robbo… Our greatest.”