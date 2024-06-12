Jump to content

John Stones absent from England training due to illness

The remaining 25 squad players trained at their Spa & GolfResort Weimarer Land base as preparations for the Group C opener against Serbia continued.

Simon Peach
Wednesday 12 June 2024 10:52
John Stones went off with an injury in Friday’s friendly against Iceland (Adam Davy/PA)
John Stones went off with an injury in Friday's friendly against Iceland (Adam Davy/PA)

John Stones missed England training on Wednesday through illness.

Boss Gareth Southgate has had to deal with several absentees and fitness concerns in the build-up to Euro 2024.

All 26 players were able to train on Tuesday – their first session after arriving in Germany – including Stones, who went off with an injury in Friday’s friendly against Iceland.

But while the defender appears to have avoided injury, he was absent from training due to illness.

The remaining 25 squad players trained at their Spa & GolfResort Weimarer Land base as preparations for Sunday’s Group C opener against Serbia continued.

