John Stones signs contract extension at Manchester City until 2026

John Stones has signed a four-year contract extension at Manchester City the Premier League champions have announced.

The England defender, who joined the club from Everton in a £47.5million deal in 2016, is now committed to City until 2026.

The new deal rewards Stones for a past year in which he has rejuvenated his career, moving from the periphery of Pep Guardiola’s side to playing a key role in their latest title success.

Stones said: “I couldn’t be happier. I love being part of this squad. There are so many quality players here and I know we can continue winning trophies, which is my main focus.

“Working with the manager is a dream – he has taught me so much about the game and I feel like I learn something new every single day.

“The success we’ve had in the last four years has been incredible. To be a part of it has been a dream come true and I just want to continue winning.

“This is the best place for me to play my football and fulfil my ambitions.”

Stones fell down the pecking the order during the 2019-20 campaign and appeared to be facing an uncertain future last summer.

Yet he remained at the club and took full advantage of opportunities early last season to reclaim a place in the side. He went on to form a solid partnership with Ruben Dias as City regained the Premier League crown.

Manchester City’s John Stones (right) has formed a fine defensive partnership with Ruben Dias (Shaun Botterill/PA) (PA Archive)

His performances earned him an England recall and he was a firm fixture in the side that reached the Euro 2020 final this summer.

Director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “This is great news for our club. John is an exceptional footballer and a fantastic defender, whose attributes are well suited to our style of play.

“We knew when we signed him that we were getting a talented centre-back, but he has really matured in his five years here and, as we saw last season, is at the top of his game right now.”