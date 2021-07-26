John Terry leaves role as Aston Villa assistant coach

John Terry has left his role as assistant coach at Aston Villa, the Premier League club announced on Monday morning.

The former England and Chelsea defender joined Villa on a one-year contract as club captain in 2017, before returning a year later as assistant head coach to Dean Smith.

Terry, 40, said in a statement on Monday that he would spend time with his family before further pursuing his goal of becoming a manager.

“It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to have spent these last three years at Aston Villa, but I feel now is the right time to make the extremely difficult decision to move on,” Terry wrote.

“I want to be as respectful to the manager and everyone at Aston Villa as I can and, having given my future serious consideration over the summer, I genuinely don’t feel it is fair to move into a new season without being certain of seeing that through.

“My immediate plan is to spend some quality time with my family and, thereafter, hopefully take up some invitations to visit clubs and managers around Europe to develop my aim and objective of becoming a manager.

“It has always been my ambition to move into football management and, providing the right opportunity presents itself, I feel ready to take up such a challenge.

Terry during his brief spell as an Aston Villa player (AFP via Getty Images)

“I would like to thank Christian Purslow and our owners, Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris, for believing in me and giving me the opportunity.

“And I will forever be indebted to the Gaffer for giving me the opportunity to start my coaching career at such a wonderful club. I have loved every minute of it and learnt so much.

“I can’t thank Dean enough for the support and guidance he has provided me with and I’m sure he will continue to lead the club from strength to strength.

“Finally, I would also like to thank all the players and staff and wish them all the very best for the season ahead and say a huge thank you to the wonderful Aston Villa fans for their support.”

Head coach Smith said: “I’m disappointed to lose John as part of my coaching staff but fully understand and respect his decision.

“John has played a huge role in the success the club has enjoyed over the last few years and has been very supportive of myself throughout that period. I have no doubts he will go on to be a first-class manager in his own right and wish him well for the future.”