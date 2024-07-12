Jonny Evans signs new one-year contract with Manchester United

Support truly

Jonny Evans has signed a new one-year contract to extend his career with Manchester United.

The United academy graduate returned to the Red Devils last summer after eight seasons away, and made more than 30 appearances for Erik ten Hag’s side.

One of those was as a substitute in the FA Cup final as United beat rivals Manchester City, seeing the 36-year-old complete his medal collection with the club, having won the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during his first spell.

It was a remarkable campaign for a player who had initially only returned to Carrington on a short-term deal covering the pre-season following his release by relegated Leicester, but the contribution the Northern Ireland captain made meant a new contract was on the cards from the moment the season ended.

“I am delighted to have extended my contract at Manchester United for another season,” Evans said.

“To play for this great club and feel the support from our incredible fans is always a privilege.

“Returning to the club last season was an honour; representing the team on the pitch alongside fantastic team-mates under an excellent manager.

“Winning the FA Cup together was an unforgettable experience; I know we can challenge for more trophies in the season ahead.”