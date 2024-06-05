Manchester United make decision on Jonny Evans’ future

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United are in talks with Jonny Evans about a new contract which would keep him at Old Trafford past his 37th birthday.

The FA Cup winners are also considering giving third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton a new deal while they have offered a contract to Omari Forson, the 19-year-old forward who could leave this summer.

United had already confirmed that Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial would go when their contracts ended, meaning France internationals who cost the club a combined sum of almost £100m will depart on free transfers.

Brandon Williams has also been released. The 23-year-old full-back made 51 appearances, but only one in the last three seasons when he had loan spells at Norwich and Ipswich and when United failed to sell him.

But Varane’s departure could give them an added reason to keep Evans, who rejoined the club last summer, initially just to train but then earning a one-year contract.

The Northern Ireland international, who was considering retiring before his return to United, made 30 appearances, including a substitute appearance in the FA Cup final. As United’s other four centre-backs – Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Varane – all had injury problems – Evans became a vital member of manager Erik ten Hag’s squad, with only 12 players making more appearances last season.

The former Leicester and West Brom player made his United debut in 2007 and was sold in 2015 before his unexpected comeback last summer.

Now he hopes to extend his United career again. He said before the FA Cup final: “I’m sure if the club wanted me to stay on, then it wouldn’t be a very difficult conversation for either myself or the club.”