Jordan Henderson defended himself during a frosty press conference following Ajax’s 2-1 victory over Feyenoord in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

Kenneth Taylor scored a 94th minute winner for Ajax to send them up to second in the Dutch top-flight but the post-match press conference was dominated with questions about Henderson’s future.

The former Liverpool captain was grilled about his actions before, during and after Ajax’s 2-1 win over Galatasaray in the Europa League last Thursday when speculation was rife that he would be making a transfer to Monaco.

Henderson, who usually captains Ajax, gave up the armband for that match and explained his reasoning for doing so.

“The reason I didn’t wear the armband was because of the information I received before the game. I still wanted to play for the team,” he explained, “I said to the manager “if you want me to play, I’ll play” but I didn’t feel comfortable being captain of the team because of what was going on before the game and what was being said [about him potentially moving clubs].

“When I came off I wasn’t sure whether I was going to be an Ajax player the next day or not. We had conversations after the game, we had conversations the day after, and we came to the conclusion that the best option was for us to stay until the end of the season.”

But that was only the start of the difficult questions Henderson had to endure as the 34-year-old was quizzed on his apparent lack of goal celebrations during that win.

“I’ve seen that as well. Have you watched them back? What part did I not celebrate?,” he bit back.

“Don’t get me wrong I wasn’t myself on Thursday because there was a lot of emotions going on. I think 99% of people, if they knew the inside information, wouldn’t have played the game. Yet, people in this room have questioned my professionalism and me as a person and I think it’s bang out of order.”

open image in gallery Henderson was questioned about his actions during the Europa League match with Galatasaray ( Getty Images )

Henderson then revealed that the reason Ajax were in discussions with Monaco was due to the financial situation the Dutch club find themselves in.

He added: “The only way the move [to Monaco] came about was because of the situation the club’s in. We all know the financial problem the club have got, how they need to get rid of top earners or make money back financially. I think that’s been the discussion ever since I walked through the door.

“I hear every other month that I’m being paid too much and then when the opportunity comes for them to do it [sell me] I get the blame and that I’m unprofessional, that I’m trying to say I’m not playing. It’s totally untrue.

“I’ve been in football 16/17 years and you’re questioning my professionalism? That I’m trying to force my way out. I think it’s bang out of order and that it’s people trying to protect themselves.”

open image in gallery Henderson celebrates Ajax's 2-1 win over Feyenoord on Sunday ( ANP/AFP via Getty Images )

The press conference then devolved into a heated argument between Henderson and a journalist who wanted more details about the failed transfer while the midfielder questioned the truth behind some of the pieces written about him.

The midfielder was asked: “Can you say why you wanted a transfer to Monaco?” and a visibly annoyed Henderson responded: “Based on what again?”

“The coach has told us you wanted to go to Monaco.”

“The coach has told you that I wanted to go Monaco.”

“Yes, because you had a big offer.”

“Because I had a big offer? That’s not true.”

“Did Ajax tell you they wanted to sell you?”

“Well, they were negotiating so I’d imagine they did yeah. They were negotiating a fee but again it’s not about the details. I know the truth, I know what happened, I’m not giving you details.”

“You say it’s not true so can you give details about your conversations with Alex [Kroes. Ajax’s technical director]?”

“No, I don’t need to. You can though, it sounds like you can anyway.”

“I think you read it? [a Dutch article concerning a conversation between Henderson and Kroes].”

“Yeah, and it was untrue. 99% of it. The bit before the game and the bit after. It wasn’t him [Kroes who convinced me to stay]. And he didn’t need to convince us, nobody convinced us. It’s not about the details, I don’t need to sit here and defend.”

The Ajax press officer then moved the conversation on with Henderson answering questions about the next match versus Fortuna Sittard this weekend.