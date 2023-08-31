Jordan Henderson has given Gareth Southgate a Saudi Arabia problem

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gareth Southgate is not doing a Don Revie, but he stopped short of saying he would never do a Jordan Henderson. The England manager is aware that the popular move would be to say that he would never take the Saudi Arabian money but is conscious, too, that such a statement could make him look like a hypocrite later.

Whereas perhaps the most reviled of his predecessors, Revie, walked out for a lucrative offer from the United Arab Emirates and the manager who overcame him in the Euro 2020 final, Roberto Mancini, quit Italy for Saudi Arabia, Southgate stated: “I’m not looking to leave the job I’m in. I’m very happy. I certainly wouldn’t leave managing my country during my contract.”

And yet, were he out of work, would he still reject a supersized offer? “I can easily say no and look like the big guy. But can you answer that question until it is there in front of you?” he countered. It was the question Henderson faced. Many feel let down by the choice he made. Often eloquent, the former Liverpool captain is yet to explain himself, leaving Southgate, after calling his vice-captain up for England, in the uncomfortable position of trying to do so.

“It’s for him to decide when he’s going to speak and how he speaks,” Southgate said. “I’d be pretty certain that his views on life haven’t changed at all. I think he realises that by making the decision he has made, that is going to bring a certain level of scrutiny and criticism. He’s not naïve.

“I did have that discussion with him. But any career decision has got a lot of different factors within it. Obviously there is a lot of money within Saudi Arabia that is being paid, none of us are going to avoid that. But his prospects of playing at Liverpool were probably a big factor in that becoming more attractive than it might have been in the past. That’s a big factor in the decision to go. Liverpool as a club will have presumably got a good fee for an older player. All of those things are complex.”

That hinted at the various issues: how do you balance the moral, the footballing and the financial? Henderson’s priorities can seem skewed. Southgate argued his situation bears similarities with those of many people in other walks of life.

Jordan Henderson’s move to Saudi Arabia has caused plenty of controversy (PA Wire)

“Given the situation with Russia, we are reliant on Saudi Arabia for a lot of our oil,” he said. “I don’t really know what the morality argument is because so many of our industries are wrapped up with Saudi investment but I don’t hear any noises about that. It’s only the football that’s highlighted. The LGBT+ stance is a religious belief in that country.”

Perhaps Southgate struck a duff note in that sentence but a former ally of the LGBTQ+ community has been left looking like a man who sacrificed his principles for money. What remains to be seen is whether Henderson sacrificed his England career, too: he had long been adamant he would not retire from international football. But if Southgate is adamant he will not exclude a player because of the league he plays in, he remains unsure if it will prepare Henderson for the rigours of international football.

“There was the honest conversation we had: ‘We’re going to have to map you against players playing in a different league and in a different level of competition and we’re just going to have to see how that goes’,” he said. “What I have got to do is pick a team based on the technical, tactical, physical capabilities and the question about that league at the moment from our perspective is, ‘Is the intensity going to be enough to be physically in the right condition for the level of games we are going to have?’ We can only find out over a period of time.”

Henderson has been turning out for Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia (Getty Images)

Henderson’s game has been built on his running power; if he wilts in the Saudi heat, he becomes a lesser force. And then there could be footballing grounds to exclude a midfielder who played well in England’s June games. Southgate does not think there are yet, though Henderson was slipping down the pecking order at Anfield. His research may have to take him to the Middle East.

It could become a regular trip. Southgate suspects the Saudi investment in football is not confined to one summer. There may yet be other England players joining Henderson there; Southgate noted that Saudi clubs are not just targeting the thirty-something footballers.

At some stage, he plans to scout Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane in person. “We haven’t felt that was the best use of our time during the first weeks of the season,” he said. “Logistically it was important to get around the Premier League.”

Yet the presence of the England manager in Saudi Arabia would be more controversial than in Spain and Germany. If Henderson has made Saudi Arabia a problem for Southgate, it is one that is unlikely to go away.