Jordan Henderson hopes Jurgen Klopp has a ‘fairytale’ ending at Liverpool

Jordan Henderson hopes former manager Jurgen Klopp can enjoy a “fairytale” ending at Liverpool.

The German announced his plan to leave the Reds at the end of the season at the start of 2024, bringing to an end a successful nine-year stint.

Henderson, who left Anfield in the summer for a controversial move to Saudi Arabia, was a massive part of Klopp’s success at Anfield, winning eight trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League.

Klopp’s farewell tour has already seen Liverpool win silverware as they lifted the Carabao Cup last month and they are still gunning for the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup.

I just hope the end of the story is a fairytale for him and the boys because they all deserve it Jordan Henderson on Jurgen Klopp

And 33-year-old Henderson, who was speaking ahead of Ajax’s Europa Conference League game with Ajax in Amsterdam on Thursday, wants Klopp to enjoy the perfect send off.

“Jurgen has had an amazing time at Liverpool, everything we achieved was because of him,” he said. “He achieved everything when he came in and I just hope the end of the story is a fairytale for him and the boys because they all deserve it.

“They all work so hard, last season was so tough on many different aspects on and off the field so for this season to be going as well as it has, I’m so proud of them.

“I was a captain for a long time there. All of the team still feel like my brothers really.

“To watch them do so well, I’m so proud of how they’re doing and I really want to see them end the season the way they have been playing the whole year.

“Let’s hope they can end the season on a high and win as many trophies as possible.”

Henderson had his own emotional exit from Anfield in the summer, leaving after 12 seasons for a highly criticised move to Saudi Arabia.

His stay in the Middle East was short-lived as he returned to Europe with a move to Ajax in the January transfer window.

But the midfielder, who would certainly have been given game-time owing to Liverpool’s injury crisis, has no regrets.

“Looking back I think it was the right time for me as a player but also for them as a team and for them as a club, as much as that hurt at the time,” he said.

“I was very emotional. Looking back at that period of time now, it is easy to see that it was the right decision made by the manager and the club.

“It was the best decision to freshen things up.”

Henderson’s move to Ajax could keep his hopes of making England’s Euro 2024 squad in tact.

Boss Gareth Southgate watched Henderson’s debut and remains in regular contact but has not given any assurances he will be in the squad for this month’s friendlies with Brazil and Belgium or beyond.

“It was really nice for Gareth to come over and watch the game, it was my debut against a good side,” Henderson said.

“It was good for him to come and watch to see that he’s keeping an eye on me.

“I definitely feel I can offer something to the national team, but I have got to be playing and doing my job here, that is my main focus.

“But of course I feel I can help the squad and the team going forward in the next camp and hopefully in the summer.

“But I have just got to continue to play well here and stay fit and hopefully I will get the opportunity to do that because playing for my country is a huge thing and always has been.”