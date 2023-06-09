On this day in 2011: Liverpool sign Jordan Henderson from Sunderland

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool signed Jordan Henderson from Sunderland on this day in 2011.

The deal for the 20-year-old England midfielder was reported to be worth £16million.

“Obviously it’s hard to leave your local club. I’m a Sunderland lad, I’ve supported them all my life,” Henderson told the Liverpool website.

“But this is a massive opportunity for me. I’m really excited by it.

“Coming to a massive club like Liverpool, there is always going to be competition.

“Hopefully I can keep working hard, keep improving, and get my chance on the pitch.”

Henderson picked up a winners’ medal in his first season at Anfield as Liverpool beat Cardiff in a Wembley penalty shoot-out to win the 2012 League Cup.

He became Liverpool’s vice-captain in September 2014 and was appointed skipper the following July after Steven Gerrard’s departure.

Henderson has gone on to lift seven trophies as Liverpool captain under Jurgen Klopp – the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield.

He was named the 2019-20 Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year as Liverpool ended a 30-year wait to become champions of England.

The 75-times capped Henderson has played 492 games for Liverpool, with only Jamie Carragher and Gerrard making more Premier League appearances for the club.