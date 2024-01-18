Will Jordan Henderson ever be paid for his stint in Saudi Arabia?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jordan Henderson looks set to seal a return to European football at Ajax, bringing to an end a heavily criticised stint in Saudi Arabia.

Henderson left Liverpool last summer to join Al-Ettifaq, but the Saudi club appear likely to terminate the England midfielder’s contract to allow him to join the Eredivisie side. New reports suggest that Henderson may not even have yet been compensated for his time in Middle Eastern country’s Pro League.

The Telegraph reports that the 33-year-old has not been paid by Al-Ettifaq having elected to defer his wages, and could even lose out entirely on a weekly wage in the region of £350,000.

This may have been due to the tax laws of the United Kingdom, which consider an individual a resident if they spend more than 90 days in the country.

With Henderson returning to represent England and visit friends and family, he may have exceeded this, and thus be subject to UK tax on his earnings.

The midfielder’s move was criticised, particularly with Henderson having previously been a prominent supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. Both male and female same-sex sexual activity is illegal in Saudi Arabia.

“My intention was never, ever to hurt anyone. My intention has always been to help causes and communities,” Henderson told The Athletic in September. “I do care about different causes that I’ve been involved in, and different communities… I do care. And for people to criticise and say that I’d turned my back on them really, really hurt me.

“All I can say is that I apologise, I’m sorry that I’ve made them feel that way. But I haven’t changed as a person.”