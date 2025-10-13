Jordan Pickford agrees new long-term contract at Everton
Pickford had played 300 Premier League games for Everton since joining from Sunderland in 2017
Jordan Pickford has agreed terms on a new long-term contract with Everton, it is understood.
The deal is expected to be confirmed by Everton later this week when the goalkeeper returns from England duty.
Sources close to the Pickford say there was never any question of the 31-year-old going anywhere else.
Pickford has been at Everton since joining them from Sunderland in 2017, with his current deal running until 2027.
He has made 300 Premier League appearances for the Toffees since then and remains a key part of the squad under manager David Moyes.
Pickford has won 79 caps for England and has been his country’s number one at the last four major tournaments, stretching back to the 2018 World Cup.
Everton declined to comment.