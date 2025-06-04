Arsenal in talks over Thomas Partey deal as Jorginho and Kieran Tierney depart

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal remain in discussions with Thomas Partey over a new contract but have confirmed the expected exits of Jorginho and Kieran Tierney.

Partey’s contract is set to expire on June 30, and the defensive midfielder has been linked with Barcelona and Juventus.

The news on Partey’s future came in an update shared by the Premier League runners-up thanking the out-of-contract men’s and women’s players who will be leaving the club at the end of the month.

Italy midfielder Jorginho, who is expected to join Brazilian outfit Flamengo, had already confirmed his exit in a farewell video posted to his Instagram last week, while Tierney is returning to former club Celtic.

The Scotland left-back, who featured 144 times for Arsenal, told the club website: “Just thank you for everything from day one. They supported us through the good times and the bad, and they supported me through some hard times as well.

“I think that’s what I’m most grateful for, the times where it wasn’t so good or so easy for me is when they probably supported me most, so I’m just very grateful and I feel very lucky to have the support from them.

“I feel so lucky that I’ve played for this club and the love that the supporters have given me has been amazing. I’ve loved every day here and I’ve learned so much, I’ve improved so much and I just feel very lucky.”

The announcement also confirmed loanees Raheem Sterling and Neto would return to their respective parent clubs, Chelsea and Bournemouth.

Sterling wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for making my family feel welcome, Arsenal.”

Forward Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, who earned a number of call-ups to Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad, is among the departing academy players.

The Gunners also announced they remain in negotiations with Chloe Kelly, who in January joined on loan from Manchester City – where her contract is set to expire – and was instrumental in helping Renee Slegers’ side win the Champions League and finish runners-up in the Women’s Super League.

“Discussions are ongoing, and once matters are finalised between all parties, we will communicate in due course,” Arsenal’s statement read, in reference to the Partey and Kelly discussions.

“We thank all the players leaving us for their contributions to the club.

“You will always be part of the Arsenal family and we wish you all the best of health and happiness in your futures.”

Lina Hurtig, Amanda Ilestedt and Teyah Goldie are also leaving Slegers’ squad.