Football rumours: Arsenal hoping to stave off offers to keep Jorginho

What the papers say

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has attracted interest from Juventus, Napoli and Lazio but the club are hoping to stave of the competitors to keep the 32-year-old and extend his contract at the club, the Standard reports. The club have reportedly offered Jorginho a contract extension.

Tottenham are targeting Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez and Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly this summer, according to the Telegraph.

The i says Newcastle United will not be pressured into selling Bruno Guimaraes below his mammoth £100million release clause or selling striker Alexander Isak, while the Sun reports the club is close to signing Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Amadou Onana: Football Transfers says Arsenal, Newcastle and Bayern Munich are the favourites to sign the 22-year-old Everton midfielder.

Thiago Silva: Fluminense have sent a formal proposal to sign the 39-year-old Chelsea defender after he announced he would leave the club in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.