Jorginho, Kevin De Bruyne and N’Golo Kante shortlisted for men’s UEFA award

Chelsea midfielders N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are joined by Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne on the shortlist for last season’s UEFA men’s player of the year award.

The west Londoners edged past City 1-0 in May to secure their second Champions League crown.

Kante was named man of the match and is up for the 2020-21 men’s award alongside Blues team-mate Jorginho, who went on to to win Euro 2020 with Italy in the summer.

De Bruyne completes the three-strong player shortlist and his manager Pep Guardiola is up for men’s coach of the year, as is former City boss Roberto Mancini for leading Italy to European glory.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel completes the shortlisted trio, while England’s Gareth Southgate was seventh in the voting and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ninth.

Chelsea also have Emma Hayes up for the women’s coach of the year award, joined by Lluis Cortes for his work at Barcelona and Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson.

The Barca trio of Jennifer Hermoso, Lieke Martens and Alexia Putellas are up for women’s player of the year after they lifted the Champions League with victory over Hayes’ Chelsea.

The award winners will be announced at the men’s Champions League draw ceremony on August 26 at the Halic Congress Center in Istanbul.