Jose Mourinho not ‘fed’ by memories after warm welcome on return to Chelsea

Jose Mourinho thanked Chelsea fans for their reception on his Stamford Bridge return but said memories will not “feed” him after Benfica were beaten 1-0.

Home supporters sang Mourinho’s name as early as the second minute but there was little that came from their former idol or his team to generate an engaging sub-plot to complement a routine Blues victory.

An own goal from midfielder Richard Rios in the 18th minute was the difference in a match light on goalmouth excitement as Enzo Maresca’s side got their Champions League season going at the second attempt.

All the talk in the build-up had been about three-time Premier League winner Mourinho but his side never looked a match for Chelsea.

“I don’t feed myself with these memories,” he said. “I feed myself with victories. Of course I take (the memories). On the pitch I was focused on the game, but you have always a little bit of the sound.

“I thank (the fans). I live around and when I’m in London I meet them every day on the street. I know that it’s going to be a relationship for ever. Hopefully I come back here in 20 years with my grandkids. They belong to my history and I belong to their history.”

This was not a vintage display from Chelsea, with Maresca crediting his players for “winning ugly.”

They created only one genuine opening throughout, Pedro Neto’s lovely cross to the far post being turned back into the six-yard box by a determined stretch from Alejandro Garnacho and, unable to get out of the ball’s path, Rios turned it into his own net.

There was more disciplinary woe for Maresca when substitute Joao Pedro was sent off in the final minute of added time at the end of the match, a second yellow card shown for a high boot bringing their tally of reds to three in four games.

“At least we learned how to win with a red card,” said Maresca.

This was at least a more solid showing than in Saturday’s defeat to Brighton, when they fell to pieces following Trevoh Chalobah’s second-half dismissal, and more ambitious than the 10-versus-10 loss to Manchester United.

“We needed the win,” said Maresca. “First half we controlled the game, scored and created more chances. We had some players on the pitch who unfortunately were not 100 per cent. They were playing because we have seven, eight players out.

“Sometimes you need to learn to win in an ugly way.”

Maresca was forced by injuries to field a makeshift forward line with 19-year-old Tyrique George starting at number nine and Brighton loanee Facundo Buonanotte also drafted in.

On the left wing Garnacho impressed on a rare start whilst there was a first inclusion this season for Benoit Badiashile in a patched-up defence.

“It’s very difficult,” said Maresca. “The ones that play, there is a big risk they can get injured because they are the ones that are playing a lot.

“We struggle to repeat the same XI but it is what it is, we need to adapt.”